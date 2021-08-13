e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Will help phase out unfit and polluting vehicles in environment-friendly manner: PM Modi on launch of Vehicle Scrappage PolicyNow one death reported in Raigad district due to Delta Plus variant taking Maharashtra toll to three Twitter denying my 19-20 mn followers right to an opinion breaches the idea it is a neutral platform: Rahul Gandhi

Business

Updated on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 12:07 AM IST

NCLT orders liquidation of Siva Industries; dismisses C Sivasankaran's application

IANS
NCLT said that Sivasankaran application under section 12 (A) does not stand/ Representational image

NCLT said that Sivasankaran application under section 12 (A) does not stand/ Representational image

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Chennai has dismissed the C. Sivasankaran application and ordered the liquidation of Siva Industries.

NCLT said that Sivasankaran application under section 12 (A) does not stand. NCLT has also dismissed the SBI application.

Siva Industries and Holdings Limited (Siva Industries) will go into liquidation after the NCLT rejected the application.

This is as per provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code where 90 per cent of the lenders had not given approval.

Lenders of Siva Industries and Holdings Limited (Siva Industries), founded by C. Sivasankaran (the former promoter of Aircel) had filed application under Section 12A of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) in National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Chennai Bench for withdrawing the insolvency proceedings against Siva Industries.

Siva Industries and Holding owes Lenders approx Rs 5,000 crore.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 12:07 AM IST

RECENT STORIES

TRENDING

Free Press Journal