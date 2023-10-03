 NCC Secures Orders Worth ₹4,205.94 Cr In September 2023 Across Diverse Divisions
These orders are received from State and Central government agencies and does not include any internal orders.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 03, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
NCC Secures Orders Worth ₹4,205.94 Cr In September 2023 Across Diverse Divisions | Image: NCC Ltd (Representative)

NCC Limited has received three orders worth Rs 4205.94 Crores (Excluding GST) in the month of September'2023. Out of them, one order of Rs 819.20 Crores is related to Water Division, another order of Rs 173.19 Crores is related to Electrical Division and third order of Rs 3,213.55 Crores is related to Transportation Division, the company on Tuesday announced through an exchange filing.

The order valuing Rs 3,213.55 Crores is the share of NCC (51 percent) out of Rs 6,301.08 Crores order received by J.Kumar-NCC Joint Venture from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and which was already disclosed to NSE & BSE on 22.09.2023.

NCC Limited shares

The shares of NCC Limited on Tuesday at 11:50 am IST were at Rs 159.35, up by 2.77 percent.

