NBCC Signs MoU With RINL For Monetisation Of Non-Core Assets

NBCC (India) Limited on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Steel, Government of India, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited and National Land Monetization Corporation limited, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The MoU is for the monetisation of the non-core assets of RINL at Visakhapatnam. As per the signed MoU, NBCC would act as technical cum transaction advisor and assist the ministry of steel. RINL and NLMC in monetization of non-core assets of RINL.

NBCC MoU with CNP

NBCC inked an MOU with Currency Note Press (CNP) under Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL), Maharashtra on June 23, 2023 for Planning, Designing and Execution of Upcoming works such as State of Art Museum, Infrastructure development works like Treatment Plants etc. at Currency Note Press (CNP) Nasik.

NBCC shares

The shares of NBCC on Wednesday closed at Rs 56.70, up by 3.66 per cent.

