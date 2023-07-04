NBCC Inked MoU With Currency Note Press, Nasik | Wikipedia

NBCC inked an MOU with Currency Note Press (CNP) under Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL), Maharashtra on June 23, 2023 for Planning, Designing and Execution of Upcoming works such as State of Art Museum, Infrastructure development works like Treatment Plants etc. at Currency Note Press (CNP) Nasik, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The MoU was signed by Bolewar Babu, CGM, CNP Nasik and Pradeep Sharma, CGM (Engg.) NBCC.

MEA sanctions Rs 261.71 Cr for redevelopment project by NBCC

The Ministry of External Affairs has sanctioned an amount of Rs 261.71 crore for the redevelopment of MEA housing complex at Kasturba Gandhi marg, New Delhi that will be done by NBCC (India) Limited.

NBCC shares

The shares of NBCC on Tuesday at 12:24 pm IST were at Rs 40.25, up by 2.42 per cent.

