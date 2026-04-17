NBCC Sells 14 Lakh Sq Ft At Bharat Business Park For ₹5,779 Crore

NBCC (India) Limited has completed an e-auction of approximately 14 lakh square feet of commercial space at Bharat Business Park, Sarojini Nagar, New Delhi, generating a total sale value of around Rupees 5,779 crore. |

New Delhi: NBCC has unlocked significant value from one of its flagship redevelopment projects, closing a large commercial sale through an e-auction route.

Auction Drives Strong Realisation

The company confirmed it has successfully sold approximately 14 lakh square feet of commercial built-up space at Bharat Business Park in Sarojini Nagar. As stated in the filing on page 1, the transaction was executed through an e-auction mechanism.

The sale fetched a total value of around Rs. 5,779 crore, indicating strong investor interest and pricing traction in prime commercial real estate assets in the capital.

Monetisation Strategy Advances

This transaction highlights NBCC’s strategy of monetizing developed commercial assets to generate revenue and fund ongoing redevelopment projects. By leveraging e-auctions, the company ensures transparent price discovery and efficient allocation of high-value assets. The scale of this sale underscores the importance of Bharat Business Park as a key component in NBCC’s broader redevelopment pipeline in Delhi.

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Fee-Based Revenue Model

NBCC clarified that it will earn a marketing fee of 1 percent on the total sale value. While the company does not directly retain the full proceeds, the fee-based structure ensures steady income without requiring heavy capital deployment. This model allows NBCC to participate in large-scale projects while maintaining an asset-light approach, focusing on execution and project management.

Prime Location Advantage

The Sarojini Nagar redevelopment project, where Bharat Business Park is located, is one of the most prominent urban redevelopment initiatives in New Delhi. The successful auction reflects sustained demand for commercial spaces in well-connected and centrally located areas.

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The large quantum of space sold also signals confidence in long-term commercial real estate prospects despite evolving market dynamics. NBCC’s successful e-auction reinforces its ability to monetize large-scale assets efficiently, strengthening its role as a key player in government-led urban redevelopment projects.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company’s regulatory filing and does not include independent verification or additional sources.