Nazara Invests In Israeli Based Game Developer Snax Games | Nazara Technologies

Nazara Technologies Limited a diversified gaming and sports media platform invested of approx. ₹4.15 cr via its wholly owned Singapore subsidiary Nazara PTE Limited in Israel based game developer Snax Games Limited, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Nazara Technologies has also entered into a publishing agreement with Snax Games through which it has acquired the exclusive rights to publish the games in the Indian subcontinent and the Middle-East region on a revenue-sharing basis for a period of five years.

Snax Games is a mobile gaming company founded by seasoned industry veterans, Snax leadership team is bringing over 20 years of experience in the gaming space with a track record of developing multiple top grossing games and IPs with over $1Billion of accumulated revenues and leading gaming giants such as Scopely, Plarium & CrazyLab. Snax is developing a new genre called casual multi-game- their first game, Parties & Puzzles, delivers a new and unique experience that is redefining the puzzle category.

Commenting upon the collaboration, Nitish Mittersain, CEO & Jt. Managing Director, Nazara Technologies, said, “We are happy to back the highly experienced team at Snax Games and bring their high quality and engaging games to our audiences in India and Middle East."

Adam Gal-Ed, CEO, SNAX Games Ltd, said, “We are excited to partner with India’s only listed gaming company Nazara Technologies to bring our games to millions of users in India and the Middle East. Our first game ‘Parties & Puzzle’ will be made available soon through Nazara’s publishing platform."