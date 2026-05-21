Navneet Education Reports 1% Revenue Growth In Q4, Profit Falls 14%

Navneet Education reported a 1.3 percent rise in Q4 FY26 revenue to Rupees 39.4 crore. |

Mumbai: Navneet Education Limited reported standalone revenue from operations of Rupees 39.4 crore in Q4 FY26, up 1.3 percent from Rupees 38.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Total income increased marginally to Rupees 40 crore from Rupees 39.2 crore. Net profit declined 14 percent year-on-year to Rupees 2.5 crore compared with Rupees 2.9 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit before tax fell 22 percent to Rupees 2.9 crore from Rupees 3.7 crore a year ago. The company said publishing and stationery businesses remained the key revenue contributors during the quarter.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, revenue rose 57 percent from Rupees 25.1 crore reported in Q3 FY26, while net profit declined sharply from Rupees 11.7 crore. Total expenses increased to Rupees 37.9 crore from Rupees 27.2 crore in the previous quarter due to higher raw material and operating costs.

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Cost of materials consumed stood at Rupees 27.1 crore against Rupees 15.2 crore in Q3 FY26. Employee benefit expenses increased to Rupees 7.5 crore from Rupees 6.8 crore, while sales and marketing expenses rose to Rupees 3 crore from Rupees 2.7 crore sequentially.

What Drove The Numbers

The publishing content segment generated revenue of Rupees 11.1 crore during Q4 FY26 compared with Rupees 10.4 crore a year earlier, while stationery products contributed Rupees 28.2 crore. Segment profit before tax and exceptional items for stationery products stood at Rupees 2 crore. Exceptional income for the quarter came in at Rupees 0.08 crore compared with Rupees 1.2 crore in Q3 FY26. Finance costs remained elevated at Rupees 2 crore during the quarter, while depreciation expenses stood at Rupees 2.3 crore.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, Navneet Education reported standalone revenue from operations of Rupees 1,683 crore, down 2.9 percent from Rupees 1,733 crore in FY25. Net profit declined sharply to Rupees 296 crore from Rupees 801 crore last year due to lower exceptional gains. Profit before tax stood at Rupees 342 crore against Rupees 868 crore in FY25.

Total assets increased to Rupees 2,472 crore as of March 31, 2026, compared with Rupees 2,283 crore a year earlier. Cash and cash equivalents rose to Rupees 46 crore from Rupees 15 crore at the end of FY25.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.