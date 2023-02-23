Navneet Education announced allotment of commercial paper of ₹50 cr | Image: Navneet (Representative)

Navneet Education Limited announced that the company has issued and allotted 1,000 units of commercial paper (CP) of Rs. 5,00,000/- each, aggregating to Rs. 50 Crore at a yield of 7.85% p.a., via an exchange filing.

The disclosure is in terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015.

The aforesaid commercial paper is listed on NSE pursuant to SEBI Circular dated October 22, 2019.

