Navneet Education announced allotment of commercial paper of ₹50 cr

The said commercial paper is listed on NSE pursuant to SEBI Circular dated October 22, 2019

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 23, 2023, 02:53 PM IST
article-image
Navneet Education announced allotment of commercial paper of ₹50 cr | Image: Navneet (Representative)
Navneet Education Limited announced that the company has issued and allotted 1,000 units of commercial paper (CP) of Rs. 5,00,000/- each, aggregating to Rs. 50 Crore at a yield of 7.85% p.a., via an exchange filing.

The disclosure is in terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015.

The aforesaid commercial paper is listed on NSE pursuant to SEBI Circular dated October 22, 2019.

