Navin Fluorine International CEO Ravi Venkataramanan Resigns; Rajendra Sahu To Take Over

Navin Fluorine International Limited on Friday announced the resignation of Ravi Venkataramanan through an exchange filing. The company also announced that Rajendra Sahu who is the current President - Operations of CDMO Business has been promoted to CEO Designate of CDMO Business.

Sahu will be taking over the responsibilities from Ravi Venkataramanan from October 1, 2023.

Rajendra Sahu

Rajendra Sahu holds a Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from NIT, Rourkela, Six Sigma certification from IIT Delhi and certification course on strategic management from IIM, Ahmedabad.

He has over 26 years of rich experience working with companies like Dr. Reddy’s, Glenmark, Ranbaxy, Sun Pharmaceutical and PI Industries, handling diverse set of roles spanning across projects, process engineering, technology transfer, production and business development.

Sahu has been with the Company since April 2020. Currently, he is President – Operations of CDMO Business.

Navin Fluorine International shares

The shares of Navin Fluorine International Limited on Friday closed at Rs 4,419, down by 0.59 per cent.