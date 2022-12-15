Navi Mumbai- The emerging real estate hub

In India, the housing sector is on a boom and is predicted to remain high for a few more months. This unique phenomenon is prevalent in major Indian cities and small towns. Be it Mumbai, Delhi or Pune, the housing sector is on the path to revival. One city showing a sign of positive growth is Navi Mumbai.

Navi Mumbai is amongst the most planned cities in India. It holds the immense prospect of new buyers and investment opportunities. Everyone dreams of living in a Metropolitan city and Navi Mumbai can fulfil this dream.

The reasons for choosing Navi Mumbai.

When a person is searching for a property there are many factors to be considered. It is very rare for one city to meet all demands of an ideal home. The search ends with Navi Mumbai. According to Shravan Gupta , Navi Mumbai is bound to grow more in the coming months. This in turn will boost the value of the housing market and real estate.

One factor which makes Navi Mumbai ideal is its location. A good location makes all the difference in a person’s home choice. Being a planned city, it boasts good amenities like roads and supermarkets. This is appealing to people who are looking to live in a healthy and open area. The need for space is the new trend that has emerged as the new trend as people are looking for open spaces and gardens. Most apartments in Navi Mumbai come with several amenities like Theatre, gardens, pools and a gym.

The second essential factor is a good healthcare facility. Navi Mumbai has a good healthcare system. All such facilities are available at a short distance from home. These brighten up the prospect of Cities like Navi Mumbai and boost the morale of the real estate sector.

The third and final factor is its affordability. At the moment, the prices of houses are affordable. But expert’s like Shravan Gupta's prediction indicate that it is likely to rise next year. The price hike could be due to infrastructural changes like:

The New Trans harbour link connecting Navi Mumbai to Mumbai is a game-changer. Hence, it is not wrong to assume that it will be the largest growth factor in Real Estate.

There is also soaring demand in certain areas like Ulwe and Panvel. The biggest reason for enhanced demand is the availability of land and new constructions.

It is good to be bullish about cities like Navi Mumbai holding tremendous growth potential. In the long run, infrastructure plays an essential role in the Real estate sector's development. Real estate experts like Shravan Guptaare very enthusiastic about these changes. It acts as a booster for the real estate markets and makes it a profitable venture.

