Navi Mumbai Realty Boom: Kamdhenu Realities Buys 4-Acre Thane-Belapur Road Plot For ₹150 Crore | AI

A Navi Mumbai-based developer Kamdhenu Realities has acquired a 4-acre prime land parcel from RPG Life Sciences on Thane-Belapur Road in a deal valued at around Rs 150 crore.

Plot Near IKEA Offers High Development Potential

The transaction, announced on September 1, marks one of the largest commercial land deals on the corridor this year. The plot, located near IKEA and opposite the upcoming Pawane railway station, offers a development potential of 1.8 million sq. ft.

The company plans to develop a Grade-A commercial park with a mix of corporate offices, high-street retail and F&B avenues. According to the developer, the project will feature double-height lobbies and business infrastructure aimed at multinational occupiers.

Grade-A Commercial Park Planned

The Thane-Belapur Road, once an industrial belt, has emerged as Navi Mumbai's main corporate corridor, housing IT parks, global capability centres and a cluster of hyperscale data centres. Connectivity to Mumbai, Thane and the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport has driven demand for institutional-grade office space in the area.

"This is the economic engine of Navi Mumbai," said Karan Sabhlok, Director, Kamdhenu Realities. "The strategy is to secure land along this belt and build infrastructure that meets global standards. With a 4-acre contiguous parcel, we can create a master-planned destination, not just a standalone building."

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