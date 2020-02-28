National Statistical Office to release Q3 GDP data: Here are things to look out for

The National Statistical Organisation will release its GDP data for the December quarter along with the advance estimates at 5.30 pm on Friday.

Forecasts predict that the growth rate will pick up to around 4.7% in the third quarter of Financial Year 2019-20 from 4.5% in the quarter ended in September.

Earlier, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that the economy is not in trouble and green shoots are visible with the country moving towards a USD 5 trillion economy.

Here are five things to look out for;

Growth factors in FY21

NSO that is also slated to announce the advance growth estimates will also give us an insight into the GDP growth prospects of the next financial year. Earlier, RBI in its monetary policy statement had pegged GDP growth rate for FY 21 between 5.5-6% in the first half and around 6.2% in the second quarter. RBI had stated that the private consumption, particularly in rural areas, is expected to recover on the back of improved rabi prospects. It also said that the recent hike in food prices will support rural incomes. Further, it added that the easing of global trade uncertainties might possibly encourage exports. However, the coronavirus outbreak may impact tourist arrivals and global trade.