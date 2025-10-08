 National Payment Corporation Of India May Allow Aadhaar-Based Face Authentication Mechanism For High-Value Financial Transactions
Abhishek Kumar Singh, Deputy Director General at UIDAI, stated during a panel discussion at the Global Fintech Fest 2025 that NPCI is already aligned with this thought process and approach.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 08:10 AM IST
File Image

Mumbai: The National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) may soon allow an Aadhaar-based face authentication mechanism for high-value financial transactions, a senior UIDAI official said on Tuesday.

"UIDAI is the foundational infrastructure. It's the only way to surely know who is who? We have the world's largest biometric database. We advocate very strongly the use of face authentication as a modality in the multi-factor assessment," Abhishek Kumar Singh, Deputy Director General at UIDAI, said during a panel discussion at the Global Fintech Fest 2025 here.

According to a report three months ago, there are over 64 crore smartphones in India while the total device ecosystem is around 4 million, he said and added that the moment we talk of face authentication, your smartphone is your device and thus the device ecosystem suddenly jumps to over 640 million."So that's the kind of convenience that it allows anyone to do," he said. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

