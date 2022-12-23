National Consumer Day 2022: History, significance and everything you need to know | Unsplash - Cam Morin

National Consumer Day, the day when you are celebrated as a customer and consumer, is celebrated on December 24 every year. This day is used to make all consumers aware of their powers and rights.

It's easy to confuse it with World Consumer Day, but both come on different days despite the similar motives of educating consumers on their rights.

Why is National Consumer Day important?

Money is an important aspect of everyone's life, whether you are a buyer or a seller. But in order to earn more profits, some sellers use tricks to cheat the consumers by charging more for the goods and services.

There has to be equality in prices, which is why the government has set up a fixed price cap for different goods and services, but sometimes the sellers can play tricks. This is why, as a consumer, you must know what to do when you catch someone cheating you.

This day was made under the Consumer Protection Act, which came to power in 1986 to create awareness and save consumers from market exploitation like defective products or expensive pricing.

History of National Consumer Day

The day is celebrated on December 24 under the Consumer Protection Act. It was made to protect consumers' rights and control market exploitation. While businesses believe that a happy customer is an important asset, they also misuse the customer's rights to earn profit. They keep looking for new ways to exploit consumers, which is why it is important to let them know how they can reach out to the government to protect themselves.

With the evolving e-commerce services, there was a need to revamp the Consumer Protection Act, which was passed on August 6, 2019.

How can you celebrate National Consumers Rights Day?

The best way to celebrate is by creating awareness in your community. You can hold talks to explain what are the rights that you can use as a consumer and how to understand if you have been cheated.

You can also openly call out violators by using the power of social media or by just informing people around you. You can also try to talk to organisations that support consumers, so that you can use legal means to fight the violators and protect yourself and others.