 Natco Pharma Ltd announces buyback of equity shares
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNatco Pharma Ltd announces buyback of equity shares

Natco Pharma Ltd announces buyback of equity shares

The company submitted the daily report pursuant to regulation 18(i) of the Buyback Regulations regarding the equity shares bought-back on March 29, 2023 as nil

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 04:36 PM IST
article-image
Natco Pharma Ltd announces buyback of equity shares | Image: Natco Pharma (Representative)

Natco Pharma Limited announced the buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each of the company under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 2018 as amended (Buyback Regulations) via an exchange filing.

The company submitted the daily report pursuant to regulation 18(i) of the Buyback Regulations regarding the equity shares bought-back on March 29, 2023 as nil.

Read Also
Kotak Mahindra Bank announces allotment of 51,745 equity shares
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bangalore Airport to be first multi-modal transport hub in India: Report

Bangalore Airport to be first multi-modal transport hub in India: Report

Mahindra Lifespaces transacts with Alliance Group for 9.24 acres at Mahindra World City, Chennai

Mahindra Lifespaces transacts with Alliance Group for 9.24 acres at Mahindra World City, Chennai

Tata Power receives Letter of Award of ₹1,755 crore to set up 300 MW solar project for NLC India

Tata Power receives Letter of Award of ₹1,755 crore to set up 300 MW solar project for NLC India

Rupee falls 15 paise to 82.31 against dollar

Rupee falls 15 paise to 82.31 against dollar

Zee Entertainment settles disputes with IndusInd Bank

Zee Entertainment settles disputes with IndusInd Bank