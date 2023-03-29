Natco Pharma Ltd announces buyback of equity shares | Image: Natco Pharma (Representative)

Natco Pharma Limited announced the buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each of the company under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 2018 as amended (Buyback Regulations) via an exchange filing.

The company submitted the daily report pursuant to regulation 18(i) of the Buyback Regulations regarding the equity shares bought-back on March 29, 2023 as nil.

