Kotak Mahindra Bank announces allotment of equity shares | Image: Kotak Mahindra Bank (Representative)

Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited announced that the ESOP Allotment Committee of the Bank has, at its meeting held today, allotted 51,745 equity shares of Rs 5 each, via an exchange filing.

The issue is pursuant to the exercise of equivalent number of Employee Stock Options pursuant to the Kotak Mahindra Equity Option Scheme 2015.