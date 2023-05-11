Natco Pharma Limited buys back over 6 lakh shares on NSE

Natco Pharma Limited on Thursday bought back 6,06,071 equity shares on the NSE, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares were purchased at a cost of Rs 641.81.
The company in total has bought back 34,45,000 equity shares.
Natco Pharma on April 24 bought back a total of 8,700 equity shares for Rs 572.96 each.
Natco Pharma shares
The shares of Natco Pharma on Thursday closed at Rs 636.50, down by 1.89 per cent.
