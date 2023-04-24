 Natco Pharma buys back 8,700 shares for Rs 572.96 each
Post the acquisition the company has bought back 8,41,079 shares in total.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 24, 2023, 04:56 PM IST
Natco Pharma buys back 8,700 shares for Rs 572.96 each

Natco Pharma on Monday bought back 8,700 shares on the NSE for Rs 572.9531 each share, the company announced through an exchange filing. The company until yesterday had bought back 8,32,379 shares.

Natco Pharma shares

The shares of Natco Pharma on Monday closed at Rs 568, down by 0.21 per cent.

Read Also
Natco Pharma acquires 3,60,000 of its shares via buyback
article-image

