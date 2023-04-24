Natco Pharma buys back 8,700 shares for Rs 572.96 each

Natco Pharma on Monday bought back 8,700 shares on the NSE for Rs 572.9531 each share, the company announced through an exchange filing. The company until yesterday had bought back 8,32,379 shares.
Post the acquisition the company has bought back 8,41,079 shares in total.
Natco Pharma shares
The shares of Natco Pharma on Monday closed at Rs 568, down by 0.21 per cent.
