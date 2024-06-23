Wait For Homecoming: Nasa Further Delays Return Of Boeing Starliner Carrying Sunita Williams

The string of delays that affected the eventual launch of the Boeing Starliner into space appears to have infected its return mission. The American national space organisation, NASA, has announced the delay of the Boeing Starliner's return to Earth. The capsule is currently lodged at the International Space Station.

Leaders from @NASA and @BoeingSpace are adjusting the June 26 return to Earth of the Crew Flight Test mission with @NASA_Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams from @Space_Station.



This adjustment deconflicts from a series of spacewalks while allowing mission teams time to… pic.twitter.com/pjqz1zEu4g — NASA Commercial Crew (@Commercial_Crew) June 22, 2024

No Return Until July

In a statement made available on social media platform X, the agency said they are adjusting the June 26 return to Earth of the Crew Flight Test mission. It is to be noted that this system carries two season astronauts, namely Butch Wilmore and Indian-origin American astronaut Sunita Williams.

This rocket was launched on June 5 from the US after myriad delays that stretched the mission on for months. The troubles did not stop there, as according to reports, the mission faced issues even while on its route to the International Space Station.

As for the Starliner itself, the system is a partially reusable spacecraft. This system that can carry and bring astronauts back was developed by American aviation-giant Boeing.

This week on #SpaceToGround, spacewalk preparations continue, one investigation could improve understanding of early fire growth behavior, and @NASA and @BoeingSpace now target no earlier than June 26 for the landing of the #Starliner spacecraft. 👩‍🚀⭐ pic.twitter.com/01YrvxwTcz — International Space Station (@Space_Station) June 21, 2024

No future dates for the return have been decided or announced. According to officials who are part of the mission, the astronauts may not return to Earth until the end of July.

The Private Space Sector

The Starliner is in line with the emergence of private players in the coveted space race. The names that have made headlines include Elon Musk's SpaceX, Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin and British billionaire Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic.

This is far more intricate a paradigm than any other sector, as it continues to have a greater influence on governmental agencies, may it be in Europe (the European Space Agency) or Japan's Jaxa. The growth in exploration in the sector is also growing in regions that are not traditionally non-western ally countries, including India, Russia, and China; this could make the space-race paradigm interesting.