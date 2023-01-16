Narendra Modi to launch third Rozgar Mela on Jan 20 | Image Source: ANI

The centre is all set to provide jobs to the youth under the third 'Rozgar Mela', which will be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 20. Around 71,000 appointees are expected to get appointment letters during the event. There will be jobs in government departments, PSUs, autonomous bodies, attached offices, subordinate offices, and field level organisations.

#RozgarMela underlines the commitment of the government working on mission mode to provide jobs to our youth.



PM @narendramodi will launch the third #RozgarMela on 20th January.@DoPTGoI pic.twitter.com/u52haiRvsk — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) January 15, 2023

Union Ministers visiting multiple cities

A total of 45 ministers are expected to take part in the mela and visit various states, including ministers like Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Hardeep Puri, and Anurag Thakur.

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will be in Bhopal, Anupriya Patel in Mumbai, Ashwini Choubey in Nagpur, Nityanand Rai in Pune, Piyush Goyal in New Delhi, Dharmendra Pradhan in Bhubaneswar, Hardeep Singh Puri in Ludhiana, Gajendra Singh Shekhawant in Lucknow, Arjun Ram Meghwal in Udaipur, Anurag Singh Thakur in Kanpur, RK Singh in Ghaziabad, Giriraj Singh Thakur in Patna, Bhupendra Yadav in Faridabad, Ajay Bhatt in Jammu, Pashupatinath Paras in Ranchi and Prahlad Joshi in Bengaluru.

Rozgar Mela

PM Modi had launched the 'Rozgar Mela' to recruit 10 lakh people and boost employment opportunities for the youth. In the second Rojgar Mela that was held in November 2022, PM Modi handed over 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits. While, in the first Rozgar Mela he had handed out over 75,000 appointment letters.

The concept of Rozgar Mela was launched at the central level by the Prime Minister on Dhanteras last year. In his address, Modi acknowledged the challenges faced by the economy across the globe, as many countries were hit by record inflation and unemployment. He said India is making an effort to come out of the situation unscathed.

Since then, the Prime Minister has also launched a Karmayogi Prarambh module for online orientation courses in various government departments.

With Inputs from ANI

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)