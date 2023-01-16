e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNarendra Modi to launch third Rozgar Mela on Jan 20

Narendra Modi to launch third Rozgar Mela on Jan 20

There will be jobs in government departments, PSUs, autonomous bodies, attached offices, subordinate offices and field level organizations.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 16, 2023, 11:23 AM IST
article-image
Narendra Modi to launch third Rozgar Mela on Jan 20 | Image Source: ANI
Follow us on

The centre is all set to provide jobs to the youth under the third 'Rozgar Mela', which will be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 20. Around 71,000 appointees are expected to get appointment letters during the event. There will be jobs in government departments, PSUs, autonomous bodies, attached offices, subordinate offices, and field level organisations.

Union Ministers visiting multiple cities

A total of 45 ministers are expected to take part in the mela and visit various states, including ministers like Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Hardeep Puri, and Anurag Thakur.

Read Also
"Never wanted to start my 2023 on this..." IIT Mandi student loses job amidst Amazon layoffs
article-image

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will be in Bhopal, Anupriya Patel in Mumbai, Ashwini Choubey in Nagpur, Nityanand Rai in Pune, Piyush Goyal in New Delhi, Dharmendra Pradhan in Bhubaneswar, Hardeep Singh Puri in Ludhiana, Gajendra Singh Shekhawant in Lucknow, Arjun Ram Meghwal in Udaipur, Anurag Singh Thakur in Kanpur, RK Singh in Ghaziabad, Giriraj Singh Thakur in Patna, Bhupendra Yadav in Faridabad, Ajay Bhatt in Jammu, Pashupatinath Paras in Ranchi and Prahlad Joshi in Bengaluru.

Rozgar Mela

PM Modi had launched the 'Rozgar Mela' to recruit 10 lakh people and boost employment opportunities for the youth. In the second Rojgar Mela that was held in November 2022, PM Modi handed over 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits. While, in the first Rozgar Mela he had handed out over 75,000 appointment letters.

The concept of Rozgar Mela was launched at the central level by the Prime Minister on Dhanteras last year. In his address, Modi acknowledged the challenges faced by the economy across the globe, as many countries were hit by record inflation and unemployment. He said India is making an effort to come out of the situation unscathed.

Since then, the Prime Minister has also launched a Karmayogi Prarambh module for online orientation courses in various government departments.

With Inputs from ANI

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Wholesale price inflation declines to 4.95% in December 2022: Govt data

Wholesale price inflation declines to 4.95% in December 2022: Govt data

Federal Bank hikes MCLR by 20 bps across loan tenures from today

Federal Bank hikes MCLR by 20 bps across loan tenures from today

Punjab and Sind Bank ups MCLR on most tenures by 15-25 bps from today

Punjab and Sind Bank ups MCLR on most tenures by 15-25 bps from today

Airtel 5G Plus now live in 7 cities of Uttar Pradesh

Airtel 5G Plus now live in 7 cities of Uttar Pradesh

L&T Construction awarded contract for its Buildings & Factories Fast Business

L&T Construction awarded contract for its Buildings & Factories Fast Business