Nandu's, meat brand, now enters Hyderabad

Nandu’s, hyperlocal and omni-channel meat brand, has announced its entry into the Hyderabad market today, as part of its pan-India expansion strategy.

With one store already operational at Addagutta Society, Kukatpally and a second one at KPHB Colony, Kukatpally, ready for launch in a week’s time, the Bengaluru-based brand plans to set up five new stores by December 2021. Over the next year, 15 more Nandu’s stores are slated to be launched across Hyderabad.

Nandu’s aims to set up 300 stores across the country in the next four years with the intention of transforming the hyperlocal meat purchasing experience for discerning meat lovers in India.

Narendra Pasuparthy, Chief Farmer, CEO and Founder, Nandu’s, said, “The decision to enter new markets is also viewed from the sustainability lens. We believe that now is the right time for us to expand our horizons. Hyderabad is the perfect market that presents new opportunities for growth and innovation.”

Nandu’s - part of the Nanda Group, a pioneering company in the poultry business since 1963 - was launched in 2016 with a vision to make safe and healthy meat, and meat products accessible to consumers at competitive prices. Today, the company is synonymous with a sustainability-focused farming and fully owned and integrated supply chain in a largely unorganized industry.

As part of its expansion, Nandu’s plans to recruit a 150+ strong member team to deliver the brand experience successfully in Hyderabad’s key markets as it expands its store footprint across the city. The omni-channel, fully-integrated, farm-to-fork meat brand will make its entire range of products – fresh chicken, mutton, fish and seafood, ready-to-cook / eat, ready-to-cook biryani kits, and heat-and-eat products – available in its stores across Hyderabad.

Vinay Gopinath, Chief Operating Officer, Nandu’s, said, “Nandu’s presence in the city will help address the growing demand for fresh, healthy, and safe meat, fish and seafood.”

Currently, the only omni-channel, fully integrated farm-to-fork meat brand in Karnataka, Nandu’s includes retail and home delivery services via the company’s e-commerce website, app, call centre orders and popular e-commerce marketplaces.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 04:11 PM IST