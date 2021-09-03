Nandani Creation migrates from NSE Emerge to Main Board of NSE

Textile player, Nandani Creation Limited, popularly known and identified in the apparel market by the brand name “Jaipur Kurti.com”, has announced that it has migrated from NSE Emerge to the Main Board of NSE.

The company informed that the Company has received approval from National Stock Exchange of India Limited on August 31, 2021 for migration of 1,0033,950 equity shares from the NSE-SME platform to the main board of National Stock Exchange of India Limited w.e.f. September 2, 2021.

The major development from the company comes weeks after Nandani Creation made announced changing its symbol on NSE from “Nandani” to “JaipurKurti”.

Anuj Mundhra, Chairman & Managing Director of Nandani Creation Limited said, "It is a matter of immense pride and happiness as the migration to NSE’s main Board is a major milestone, especially in midst of coronavirus crisis. The trading on NSE’s main segment would lead to greater visibility for the company and will allow us to deliver higher value to all stakeholders.

Commenting on the next phase of expansion, Mundhra further said, "We will be taking the count of retail stores total to 20-25 by the end of the year 2023 and in this chain 2 offline stores have already been opened in the past few months. Key cities in the state of Rajasthan have already been finalized for the offline expansion of Nandani Creation Limited such as Kota, Sikar, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Bhilwara, Ganganagar, Neemrana, and Alwar. Moreover, for FY 2022-23, the company will be strongly focusing on big cities like Pune, Gurgaon, Indore, and Delhi as well."

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 11:40 AM IST