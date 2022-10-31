Namkeen brand Bikaji among four firms launching IPOs this week, more details inside

IPO bug bites bhujia baron Bikaji | Photo credit: Pixabay

India currently has more than 7400 companies listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE), and Initial Public Offerings were at a record high in FY22. Although this year has seen some anticipated market debuts for startups such as PharmEasy and Droom have been pushed off, there are still big ticket listings on the cards for this year. This week the markets will be bustling with activity as four IPOs are scheduled to raise Rs 4500 crore for companies across sectors.

With a mix of popular consumer brands and firms from emerging sectors, here are the big listings to look out for this week.

Bikaji

Probably the one with the highest visibility, investors will finally get a taste of the brand selling namkeen to Indians for almost three decades. Bikaji is offering more than 29 million shares on its market debut, at a price band of Rs 285 to Rs 300 per unit. The aim is to raise Rs 1000 crore through share sale, and 35 per cent have been set aside for retail investors. The IPO will open on Thursday, November 3, and continue toll Monday, November 7.

Fusion Microfinance

With medium, small and micro sized businesses now making up more than 90 per cent of Indian firms, the microfinance sector registered a 10 per cent hike in its loanbook for FY22. Fusion Microfinance’s IPO opening on Wednesday, November 2 can be a good opportunity to invest in the industry. The price band has been set at Rs 350 to Rs 368 per share, for 13.69 million units, and the aim is to raise Rs 600 crore for adding to its loan book, while slowing down on branch expansion.

DCX Systems

Little more than a decade old, the leading electronic subsystems and cable harness manufacturer is ready for its stock market debut. The IPO launched today is meant to raise Rs 500 crore from an issue of more than 14 million shares, at a price band of Rs 197 to Rs 207 each.

Global Health

This hospital operator behind Medanta Group is set to launch its IPO on Thursday, November 3 at a price band of Rs 319 to Rs 336 per share. The aim is to raise Rs 500 crore by issuing more than five crore shares.

IPOs are floated by firms which are ready to finance their future expansion and growth through money from shareholders, and are an opportunity to clinch lucrative equities at an early stage.