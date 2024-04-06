NABL’s Transformative Initiative And Its Role In Construction Activities

The National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL), a constituent board of the Quality Council of India (QCI), has initiated the recognition of temporary site laboratories located at construction sites, coupled with the launch of a comprehensive recognition scheme for testing aggregates and concrete in building projects.

In civil engineering endeavours, the need for on-site testing facilities to assess crucial building materials such as fine aggregates, coarse aggregates, and concrete cubes is imperative, especially in projects exceeding 50,000 square feet. To ensure the competency and quality standards of temporary site testing laboratories, NABL’s recognition scheme is tailored specifically for these facilities.

The scheme is designed to instil trust in the test results and reports generated by temporary site testing laboratories, a crucial aspect of maintaining the quality of materials used in construction projects.

Jaxay Shah, Chairperson, QCI, said "This marks a significant stride in elevating on-site quality control standards for building materials, aligning with global industry best practices. This initiative signifies a concerted effort to establish a new benchmark in construction quality, fostering enhanced efficiency and reliability."

Boman Irani, President, CREDAI (National), remarked, “This initiative, under the aegis of QCI and NABL, not only aligns with our pursuit of excellence in the real estate sector but also resonates with our commitment at CREDAI to elevate the industry standards. Our members at CREDAI look forward to incorporating this initiative in project sites across the country. As we strive to shape skylines, it's imperative that our foundations are rooted in quality and reliability.”

Manoj Gaur, Chairman, CREDAI (National), said, "This is a pioneering initiative that will undoubtedly aid in engendering a quality focused culture of testing and monitoring right at the site of construction itself. I am excited to see how this will contribute to making the Indian construction industry a leader in the sector globally."

The scheme is voluntary and independent, falling outside the scope of APAC & ILAC MRA. The competency of temporary site testing laboratories will be assessed through on-site assessments, participation in proficiency testing programs (PT), and adherence to predefined criteria set by NABL. Recognition will be granted for the duration of the project, commencing from the issuance of the commencement certificate by the relevant authority and concluding upon obtaining the occupancy certificate.

On-site surveillance will occur every 10 months, with additional assessments conducted before the 12-month mark. For projects of shorter duration, surveillance will be conducted every 6 months. Unannounced assessments may also take place during the recognition period to ensure ongoing compliance.