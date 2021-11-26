MyGate to hire 200 people by March 2022; to expand biz verticals

App-based security management system for gated communities MyGate has announced to hire 200 people by March 2022 as the company is looking to expand new business verticals, such as Community and Brand Engagement and Home Services.

The company, which helps gated communities manage their security and operations by digitising and automating manual tasks, has added 10,000 housing societies over the past year and grown its presence to 25,000 societies across more than 25 cities.

It has over 1,000 employees. With the addition of 200 people, the staff count will be at about over 1,200 staff.

MyGate said its engineering and product departments, based in Bengaluru, will account for the majority of the talent search. The team has about 130 people and this is expected to touch 200 by March-end.

The business development function would see the next largest growth spurt, with new joinees spread across the country, it added.

MyGate has begun working with hundreds of brands on its Brand Engagement vertical and will also build its Home Services vertical. In early, limited pilots in Bengaluru, 10 per cent of daily active users in the target audience have explored Home Services on the app.

“Given the vast room for growth in the space, and our positive results in new areas such as Brand and Community Engagement and Home Services, we are excited to grow the team and quickly work toward solving the many challenges that lie ahead of us,'' MyGate co-founder and COO Abhishek Kumar said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 01:47 PM IST