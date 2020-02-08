'My net worth is zero': Former billionaire Anil Ambani tells UK court

Reliance Group Chairman, who was once a billionaire declared that his net worth was zero, after a UK court on Friday directed him to pay $100 million to three Chinese banks for the recovery of $700 million owed to them as a part of loan agreement.

Earlier, the UK court on Friday directed Anil Ambani to pay $100 million towards a conditional order granted to three Chinese banks pursuing the recovery of over $680 million owed to them as part of a loan agreement.

In what is in effect a deposit to be paid into court pending a full trial in the case, Judge David Waksman had set a six-week timeline for such a payment to be made as he concluded that he did not accept Ambani's defence that his net worth was "nearly zero" or that his family would not step in to assist him when "push came to shove".

"In my overall conclusion, Mr Ambani has not satisfied me that he can't make any payment at all," said Judge Waksman, as he expressed particular criticism of a "lack of candour" and "transparency" on the part of Ambani's defence in reference to his financial means.

The Reliance Group indicated that it plans to appeal against the ruling, which will involve a process of seeking permission to appeal.

"Mr Ambani is reviewing the order of the UK Court and will take legal advice as to further remedies in appeal," a spokesperson for Anil Ambani said.

"The order pertains to an alleged personal liability of Mr Ambani and will have no bearing on the operations of the Reliance Infrastructure Limited, Reliance Power Limited and Reliance Capital Limited," the spokesperson said.

The three banks - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd Mumbai Branch, on behalf of itself, China Development Bank and Exim Bank of China - welcomed the order and said they remain confident of their claim succeeding at trial.