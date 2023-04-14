 Muthoot Finance pre-pays external commercial borrowings of $225 million
Muthoot Finance pre-pays external commercial borrowings of $225 million

Muthoot Finance pre-pays external commercial borrowings of $225 million

The board on March 28 had approved the pre-payment of external commercial borrowings of $550 million.

Pratiksha ThayilUpdated: Friday, April 14, 2023, 11:14 AM IST
article-image
Muthoot Finance pre-pays external commercial borrowings of $225 million | Image: Muthoot Finance (Representative)

Muthoot Finance Limited has completed the pre-payment of external commercial borrowings to the tune of $225 million on Thursday, the company announced through an exchange filing. The board on March 28 had approved the pre-payment of external commercial borrowings of $550 million.

The company also added that consequent to the prepayment of external commercial borrowings, it has initiated steps for cancellation on Senior Secured Notes issued by the company under the Global Medium Term Note Programme and listed on the International Securities Market of the London Stock Exchange.

Muthoot Finance on April 6 approved the interim dividend of Rs 22 per share.

Muthoot Finance shares

The shares of Muthoot Finance on Thursday closed at Rs 1,034.25, up by 0.90 per cent.

Muthoot Finance approves interim dividend of Rs 22 per share
