Muted Start For ARCIL Asset Reconstruction Company, Shares See Little Movement On Listing Day

Arcil IPO |

Mumbai: Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Ltd, known as Arcil, made a flat debut on Thursday, listing at its IPO issue price of ₹139.

Arcil shares opened at ₹139 on both the BSE and NSE. The stock later recovered on the BSE, rising 1.87% to ₹141.60.

Following the listing, the company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹4,421.85 crore.

IPO receives strong subscription

Arcil’s ₹733-crore initial public offering attracted demand and was subscribed 20.10 times.

The company had set a price band of ₹132–₹139 per share. The IPO was entirely an offer for sale by shareholders, with no fresh shares issued.

As a result, Arcil will not receive any money from the public offering. All proceeds, after applicable expenses, will go to the shareholders who sold their stakes.

Before the IPO opened for public subscription, the company raised ₹220 crore from anchor investors, indicating institutional interest in the issue.

Managing stressed assets

Arcil operates as an asset reconstruction company and purchases stressed loans and troubled assets from banks and financial institutions.

After acquiring such assets, the company designs and implements recovery or resolution plans. These measures can include restructuring debt, enforcing rights over underlying securities and negotiating settlements with borrowers.

Asset reconstruction companies play an important role in India’s financial system by helping lenders reduce stressed assets on their balance sheets and focus on fresh lending.

Market focus after listing

Arcil’s flat listing suggested that the strong IPO subscription did not translate into immediate gains for investors. However, the stock’s later rise showed some buying interest at the issue price.

Market participants will track Arcil’s acquisition of stressed assets, recovery performance, resolution timelines and regulatory environment. Its growth will also depend on the supply of distressed loans from banks and its ability to recover value efficiently.