'Mumbai Waalon Ne Kya Paap Kiya?': Shaadi.com's Founder Anupam Mittal Marvels At Rajasthan's Roads; Netizens React

Anupam Mittal, the well-known entrepreneur, the founder and CEO of People Group and Shaadi.com as well as the Shark Tank India judge, recently took to social media platform X, formerly Twitter to share his surprise over the excellent quality of roads during his visit to Rajasthan.

Taking to platform X, Mittal wrote, "On a road-trip in Rajasthan, my ancestral home. Blown away by the quality of the roads & connectivity. Mumbai waalon ne kya paap kiya?"

Mittal, through the platform, shared a post on his recent road trio to his ancestral home and found himself blown away by the smooth road connectivity across the state of Rajasthan.

Netizens Reaction

Mittal’s post resonated with many, triggering a wave of reactions from Mumbai residents and others who echoed his sentiments.

An X user, responding to Mittal's post wrote, "Rajasthan, Gujarat, Telangana, AP, Tamil Nadu, MP - all have impressive roads. You can noticeably tell the difference without a board also that you have crossed MH border."

Another user added, "I travel to Ahmedabad frequently & Its a nightmare tp commute in city & to reach Ahmedabad (Kalupur) station ..specially during evenings .Takes a hr for 15 kmz ..All those envying Gujarat infra over MH or any other state are duffers. .its equally good or bad."

"Based on the people’s sentiment on social media, it seems that Mumbai has gone backward in last few years. Even, @vivekagnihotri also posted a video last weeks, highlighting the poor quality of roads in Maharashtra. What went wrong over the past few years? Could it be due to frequent political shifts and politicians changing parties like hell? #Maharashtra is India business hub and a major tourist place, it should be advancing, not falling behind," added an X user.

Apart from Mittal's recent post, in an earlier post, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri also took a jab at Mumbai’s road conditions. He shared a video mocking the "innovative" designs of the city’s roads and footpaths.

His statement, "BMC’s innovative design," captures the frustration of many Mumbaikars.