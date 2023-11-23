Mumbai: Special Court Orders Release Of Nirav Modi's Valuable Properties Worth ₹71.16 Crores to PNB

Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi | PTI

Special court hearing the fraud case against Nirav Modi has ordered to release 18 properties of Modi worth Rs 71.16 crores to the Punjab National Bank which lost huge money to the LOU fraud by Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi. These properties were attached by the Enforcement Directorate and were to be confiscated under the fugitive economic offenders act.

The properties attached by ED

These 18 properties include, valuables of Modi's firms received from Hong Kong, valued at ₹22.69 crores, valuables received from Dubai, valued at ₹18.76 crore display stock of 16 pieces of jewellery at Four seasons hotel valued at ₹35.52 lakh, an office space in Kohinoor City, Kurla along with covered car parking spaces in lower basement valued at ₹24.63 crore, and 8 vehicles including Bentley worth Rs 26 lakh, Force Motor Traveller worth ₹9.80 lakh and Alto at ₹2.25 lakh.

The bank had moved a plea before the special court seeking to exempt these 18 properties of all the other seized properties which the Enforcement Directorate intends to confiscate under FEO law. The bank claimed that it has suffered huge losses and these properties were part of the mortgaged properties.

How Modi defrauded PNB

The court noted that ED's complaint describes a series of incidents by way of which Nirav Modi and certain firms/cos/entities controlled by him including Solar Exports, Diamond R US, and Stellar Diamonds have defrauded PNB to the tune of more than ₹7029,06,87,950.

65 by obtaining numerous LOUs from PNB in an unauthorised manner. Besides the agency claimed the previous order of release of properties which were not mortgaged or presented to bank as security, to bank. However, the court noted that the present properties were mortgaged by Modi's firms and hence, they can be released to bank to cover their losses.

Modi becomes fugitive economic offender

After Modi was declared fugitive economic offender, ED had sought to confiscate properties valued at ₹1,396.07 crore, which it claimed was purchased or owned by him using proceeds of the crime. The court had been now hearing the parties who can have claims over these properties before they are confiscated to National treasury.

Modi was declared FEO under the new law on December 5, 2019, after which the court began the process to confiscate his properties. The court refused to permit him to intervene in the process, but allowed banks to be heard.