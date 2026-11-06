Mumbai Road Makeover Gets ₹8,614 Crore Boost As BMC Plans Phase III Concretisation Of 1,437 Roads | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: Mumbai’s road makeover is set for another massive push, with the BMC floating an Rs 8,614-crore mega tender for Phase III of its concretisation drive. The ambitious phase will cover 1,437 roads across the island city and eastern and western suburbs.

Phase III To Cover 452 Km

The civic body’s next phase of road concretisation will cover 1,261 roads spanning 313 km, with the entire carriageway set to be concretised from kerb to kerb. Another 176 roads, stretching 139 km, will see their remaining side strips concretised. The additional work seeks to plug glaring gaps in earlier concretisation projects, where portions of roads were left untouched as the entire width was not taken up. These leftover stretches will now be covered to ensure uniform concretisation and put an end to patchy, incomplete roadwork, a senior civic official said.

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Tendering And Construction Timeline

Four years after the Rs 17,000-crore road concretisation project was announced, the BMC is preparing for another round of works, with tendering expected to conclude by December 2026 and construction likely to begin in January 2027. The project, announced on July 23, 2022, was originally launched following then Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s directive to complete Mumbai’s road concretisation within two years. However, work under its first two phases, covering 717 km, is still underway. The BMC now aims to complete the first phase by December 2026 and the second by May 2027.

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Progress On Mumbai’s Road Network

Of Mumbai’s approximately 2,000-km road network, more than 1,333 km has been concretised so far. The completed stretches include key arterial roads such as Aarey Road, Andheri-Kurla Link Road and Narayan Dabholkar Marg, besides stretches connecting Navy Nagar to Shahid Bhagat Singh Marg. “The concretisation drive has contributed to reducing the recurrence of potholes. The BMC is maintaining regular surveillance of completed roads, with periodic inspections to detect defects and undertake corrective measures,” an official said.

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