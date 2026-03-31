Mumbai Port Authority Invites RFP For Sea Tourism & Seafood Centre Development At Mahim Bunder Estate

The Mumbai Port Authority has invited a Request for Proposal (RFP) for allotment of a land parcel at Mahim Bunder Estate to develop a sea tourism and seafood centre as part of port-linked activities along the western waterfront. | X @MumbaiPortTrust

The Mumbai Port Authority has invited a Request for Proposal (RFP) for allotment of a land parcel at Mahim Bunder Estate to develop a sea tourism and seafood centre as part of port-linked activities along the western waterfront.

Land Parcel Details & Existing Structures

The plot measures 772.33 sq m and includes a dilapidated revenue office and adjoining structures with a built-up area of 187.76 sq m, along with a designated car parking space of 137.50 sq m, taking the total area to 909.83 sq m.

According to the tender notice, the project will be awarded through an e-tender-cum-e-auction process on an upfront premium basis. The selected bidder will be granted the site on a license basis for a period of five years.

The initiative is aimed at promoting tourism-linked activities and enhancing utilisation of waterfront assets under the port authority’s jurisdiction.

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