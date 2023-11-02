Mumbai News: Sachin Vaze Seeks Permission to Start Newspaper on Crimes & Court Proceedings | File Photo

Mumbai: Dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze, presently lodged in prison for his role in the Antilia bomb scare case, wants to start publishing his own newspaper focusing on crimes and court proceedings across the country.

Vaze, through his lawyers Sajal Yadav and Raunak Naik, approached the court to allow him to sign a power of attorney, giving authority to his wife to continue his book publication and start a new publication.

The court granted the plea on the condition that a copy of the said document should also be submitted before the court. Following the order, the documents were executed on Thursday in the court premises.

Aims to set up a pan-India publication

Sources said Vaze intends to establish a publication house to publish a newspaper focusing on news related to crimes and court proceedings. He aims to set up a pan-India publication to assist law students, investigating officers, and common readers with information about crimes in the country and court proceedings.

Vaze was arrested in March 2021 for his role in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case. It is alleged that Vaze parked an explosives-laden scorpion car outside Antilia and later conspired to kill Thade trader Mansukh Hiran, the owner of the said car.

After his arrest, Vaze made allegations that he was asked to pay Rs 2 crores to reinstate him in the police force. He also claimed that the former home minister Anil Deshmukh asked him to collect money from restaurants and bar owners in the city.

Subsequently, the CBI filed a complaint against Deshmukh for corruption, and he was later booked by the Enforcement Directorate for money laundering. Vaze has been made an approver in the money laundering case. However, his plea to be an approver in the CBI case was rejected.

Besides, Vaze is also being prosecuted for his role in the Khwaja Yunus custodial death case.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)