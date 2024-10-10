 Mumbai: Steel Titan Ratan Tata's Antim Darshan At NCPA Ground; Marine Drive Partly Closed & Traffic Diverted
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMumbai: Steel Titan Ratan Tata's Antim Darshan At NCPA Ground; Marine Drive Partly Closed & Traffic Diverted

Mumbai: Steel Titan Ratan Tata's Antim Darshan At NCPA Ground; Marine Drive Partly Closed & Traffic Diverted

The National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) is located on Marine Drive Road, which has been cordoned off from Oberoi Hotel to NCPA by the Mumbai Traffic Police.

G R MukeshUpdated: Thursday, October 10, 2024, 12:05 PM IST
article-image
Ratan Tata |

Industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata, 86, passed away last night at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. India is in mourning. With his enduring legacy that helped to shape contemporary India, Tata's death signifies the end of an era.

Paying homage to him, not only as a business tycoon but also as a humanitarian who devoted his life to advancing society, tributes poured in from all over the country and beyond.

Beginning on Thursday morning, the Nariman Point area is under heavy police security, with vehicles from the Rapid Action Force and other security forces stationed there as well.

NCPA cordoned off

FPJ Shorts
'Unseen Humility Of Ratan Tata Sir,' People Remember Kind Gestures Of Beloved Industrialist
'Unseen Humility Of Ratan Tata Sir,' People Remember Kind Gestures Of Beloved Industrialist
World Sight Day 2024: History, Significance, Theme And Everything You Need To Know
World Sight Day 2024: History, Significance, Theme And Everything You Need To Know
'After Ratan Tata': Who Will Inherit The ₹3,800 Crore Tata Empire? Know About Noel Tata And The Next Generation of Leaders
'After Ratan Tata': Who Will Inherit The ₹3,800 Crore Tata Empire? Know About Noel Tata And The Next Generation of Leaders
Ratan Tata's Funeral To Be Held At 5 PM Today At Worli Crematorium
Ratan Tata's Funeral To Be Held At 5 PM Today At Worli Crematorium

The National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) is located on Marine Drive Road, which has been cordoned off from Oberoi Hotel to NCPA by the Mumbai Traffic Police.

This is part of the preparations for the Thursday, October 9, cremation of philanthropist and industrialist Ratan Tata in Worli, Mumbai.

Final respect from 10 am to 4 pm

People can pay their final respects to Ratan Tata's mortal remains today from 10 am to 4 pm at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in Mumbai's Nariman Point. Later in the day, in the Worli area, he will be cremated.

Tata family expressing their grief

'We, his brothers, sisters, and family, take solace and comfort in the outpouring of love and respect from all who admire him,' the Tata family said in a statement expressing their condolences for his passing.

'Even though he is no longer physically present with us, future generations will still be motivated by his example of selflessness, giving, and purpose.'

Read Also
Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani Mourns Loss Of His 'Dear Friend, Ratan Tata'
article-image

As the country mourned the industry titan's passing, tributes to him came from all walks of life.

The distinguished businessman will be cremated with full state honours, according to an announcement made by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

In honour of the late philanthropist, the state government has also scheduled a day of mourning for Thursday. In remembrance of the late Indian icon, Chief Minister Shinde declared that all state government offices would fly the Tricolour at half mast.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Unseen Humility Of Ratan Tata Sir,' People Remember Kind Gestures Of Beloved Industrialist

'Unseen Humility Of Ratan Tata Sir,' People Remember Kind Gestures Of Beloved Industrialist

'After Ratan Tata': Who Will Inherit The ₹3,800 Crore Tata Empire? Know About Noel Tata And The...

'After Ratan Tata': Who Will Inherit The ₹3,800 Crore Tata Empire? Know About Noel Tata And The...

'I Came Close To Getting Married But…' When Ratan Tata Shared Why He Never Married, Had Kids &...

'I Came Close To Getting Married But…' When Ratan Tata Shared Why He Never Married, Had Kids &...

Ola In Trouble? Centre Asks Input from Automotive Research Association of India On Complaints

Ola In Trouble? Centre Asks Input from Automotive Research Association of India On Complaints

Mumbai: Steel Titan Ratan Tata's Antim Darshan At NCPA Ground; Marine Drive Partly Closed & Traffic...

Mumbai: Steel Titan Ratan Tata's Antim Darshan At NCPA Ground; Marine Drive Partly Closed & Traffic...