Mumbai: Steel Titan Ratan Tata's Antim Darshan At NCPA Ground; Marine Drive Partly Closed & Traffic Diverted

Ratan Tata |

Industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata, 86, passed away last night at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. India is in mourning. With his enduring legacy that helped to shape contemporary India, Tata's death signifies the end of an era.

Paying homage to him, not only as a business tycoon but also as a humanitarian who devoted his life to advancing society, tributes poured in from all over the country and beyond.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Beginning on Thursday morning, the Nariman Point area is under heavy police security, with vehicles from the Rapid Action Force and other security forces stationed there as well.

NCPA cordoned off

The National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) is located on Marine Drive Road, which has been cordoned off from Oberoi Hotel to NCPA by the Mumbai Traffic Police.

This is part of the preparations for the Thursday, October 9, cremation of philanthropist and industrialist Ratan Tata in Worli, Mumbai.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Final respect from 10 am to 4 pm

People can pay their final respects to Ratan Tata's mortal remains today from 10 am to 4 pm at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in Mumbai's Nariman Point. Later in the day, in the Worli area, he will be cremated.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Tata family expressing their grief

'We, his brothers, sisters, and family, take solace and comfort in the outpouring of love and respect from all who admire him,' the Tata family said in a statement expressing their condolences for his passing.

'Even though he is no longer physically present with us, future generations will still be motivated by his example of selflessness, giving, and purpose.'

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As the country mourned the industry titan's passing, tributes to him came from all walks of life.

The distinguished businessman will be cremated with full state honours, according to an announcement made by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

In honour of the late philanthropist, the state government has also scheduled a day of mourning for Thursday. In remembrance of the late Indian icon, Chief Minister Shinde declared that all state government offices would fly the Tricolour at half mast.