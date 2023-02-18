Mumbai: Homebuyers get 30-day buyback guarantee from prop-tech platform

File photo

Buying a home in Mumbai is a dream for millions in the city, and this is why the demand for affordable housing has only surged despite rising interest rates. At the same time affordability of properties in the city is expected to slip due to higher costs involved in acquisition, and this makes buying a house a tricky affair. But homebuyers in Mumbai can find some reassurance in a sale guarantee programme, that offers a 30-day buyback policy if they aren't satisfied.

Digital property aggregator Zapkey has roped in as many as 7,000 sellers across Mumbai, and offers a fair price which has been negotiated in such a manner that only five per cent properties qualify. To assure buyers of the quality of construction, the residential properties listed by Zapkey under the programme are also covered by a Rs 25,000 seepage warranty for three months.

Documents such as ownership papers, home loans, sale agreements and possession letters will also be vetted in advance by the platform, before offering properties from across the city. It currently lists homes up for resale in Thane, Vasai, Virar and Navi Mumbai around the maximum city.

