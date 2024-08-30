 Mumbai: 'Fintech Kranti Kaise Hogi, Yeh Pucha Jaata Tha Mujh Jaise Chaiwale Se’, PM Modi Takes A Jibe At Oppn During Global Fintech Event 2024; Highlights 500% Growth
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMumbai: 'Fintech Kranti Kaise Hogi, Yeh Pucha Jaata Tha Mujh Jaise Chaiwale Se’, PM Modi Takes A Jibe At Oppn During Global Fintech Event 2024; Highlights 500% Growth

Mumbai: 'Fintech Kranti Kaise Hogi, Yeh Pucha Jaata Tha Mujh Jaise Chaiwale Se’, PM Modi Takes A Jibe At Oppn During Global Fintech Event 2024; Highlights 500% Growth

"But today, in just one decade, the number of broadband users in India has grown from 60 million (6 crore) to 940 million (94 crore)," said PM Modi.

G R MukeshUpdated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 04:46 PM IST
article-image

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi on Friday (August 30) took the stage at the Global Fintech Event (GFF) 2024 held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. This event, spanning three days from August 28 to August 30, highlights about the country's growth in the financial technology (fintech) sector.

In his address, PM Modi praises the growth of the country fintech industry and said that over the past 10 years, the sector has seen a staggering 500 per cent growth with factors such affordable data access, widespread use of mobile phones, and the introduction of zero-balance Jan Dhan bank accounts playing a key role.

Furthermore, PM Modi, in his address at the GFF 2024 took a jibe at the opposition and said "You might remember that some people used to ask these questions, standing in Parliament and considering themselves very learned. They think they were the first in line when Ma Saraswati was distributing sense."

In addition, he added, "They used to question how fintech could progress in India when there were so few branches, no banks in villages, no internet, and even no electricity for recharging. They even asked someone like me, a tea seller, about it."

FPJ Shorts
Video: Alert Mathura Businessman Foils 'Special 26'-Style ED Raid At Residence, Police Hunt On To Nab Fake Officials
Video: Alert Mathura Businessman Foils 'Special 26'-Style ED Raid At Residence, Police Hunt On To Nab Fake Officials
Meet Avani Lekhara: India's Only Athlete With 2 Paralympic Gold Medals Who Was Paralysed Below Waist At 11
Meet Avani Lekhara: India's Only Athlete With 2 Paralympic Gold Medals Who Was Paralysed Below Waist At 11
Quit Smoking: How Will Your Body React If You Stop Today? Know Impact Of Not Smoking For A Year
Quit Smoking: How Will Your Body React If You Stop Today? Know Impact Of Not Smoking For A Year
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Expands with Two New EV Retail Stores in Kochi
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Expands with Two New EV Retail Stores in Kochi

"But today, in just one decade, the number of broadband users in India has grown from 60 million (6 crore) to 940 million (94 crore)," said PM Modi.

About GFF 2024

The Global Fintech Forum (GFF) is one of the largest fintech conferences, organised annually in collaboration with the Payments Council of India (PCI), the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), and the Fintech Convergence Council (FCC).

The event features about 800 speakers, including policymakers, regulators, top bankers, industry leaders, and academics from India and around the world.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Expands with Two New EV Retail Stores in Kochi

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Expands with Two New EV Retail Stores in Kochi

Investor Ashish Kacholia Blames Google Maps For Missing His Flight From Bengaluru To Mumbai,...

Investor Ashish Kacholia Blames Google Maps For Missing His Flight From Bengaluru To Mumbai,...

New Hyundai Alcazar Tech Features Revealed Ahead of September 9th Launch

New Hyundai Alcazar Tech Features Revealed Ahead of September 9th Launch

Mumbai: 'Fintech Kranti Kaise Hogi, Yeh Pucha Jaata Tha Mujh Jaise Chaiwale Se’, PM Modi Takes A...

Mumbai: 'Fintech Kranti Kaise Hogi, Yeh Pucha Jaata Tha Mujh Jaise Chaiwale Se’, PM Modi Takes A...

Adani Ports And SEZ Acquires 80% Stake In Astro Offshore For $185 Million

Adani Ports And SEZ Acquires 80% Stake In Astro Offshore For $185 Million