Mumbai FDA Suspends Licences Of 6 Food Outlets Including Bhagat Tarachand, Barista Over Filthy Freezers, Pest Infestation | File Pic

Mumbai: Popular restaurant chain Bhagat Tarachand and coffee chain Barista are among six food establishments in the Mumbai and Konkan divisions whose licences/registrations have been suspended by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) following inspections that found serious hygiene and food-safety violations, including filthy freezers, pest infestation, improper food storage and missing mandatory records.

Hygiene lapses at Bhagat Tarachand and Barista

At Chawla Enterprises (Bhagat Tarachand) in Panvel, FDA officials found severe uncleanliness in the kitchen, storage area and premises. Food was being stored and sold in an unhygienic environment. Employees lacked medical fitness certificates and basic hygiene equipment such as aprons and gloves. The establishment also failed to produce purchase and sale bills and other records for inspection.

At Barista Coffee Company Ltd at Shivaji Park, inspectors found rusted, damaged and unclean refrigeration equipment, with proper temperature control not being maintained. Ice cream, cut vegetables and other food items were stored uncovered, while vegetarian and non-vegetarian food was not properly segregated. Food and water testing reports, equipment calibration records and employee medical and training documents were also unavailable.

Pest infestation and improper food storage

Meanwhile, Sandy Da Dhaba in Madh Island was found in severely unhygienic conditions, with rats and flies reported on the premises. Three freezers were extremely dirty and chicken was stored unhygienically in plastic bags. The establishment also lacked proper segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food preparation areas, while eggshells and waste had accumulated on the premises.

Similarly, at Rajidi Retail Pvt Ltd in Bhandup, dead flies were found inside a dirty deep freezer, while food packets were lying on the floor. Officials also reported pest infestation, heavy dust and dirt, broken floor tiles and rusted racks and pallets.

Violations found at cloud kitchen, dairy

The FDA also found several violations at Food Hub, a 250 sq ft cloud kitchen in Malad. The premises were overcrowded and unhygienic, while frost had accumulated in the freezer.

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At Milkow's Dairy Products Pvt Ltd in Kandivali East, the FDA found that the business had obtained an incorrect category of licence despite requiring a manufacturing licence. The premises were dirty, inadequately lit and poorly ventilated, while records relating to cleaning, sanitisation, equipment calibration and preventive maintenance were unavailable.

FDA suspends licences and registrations

The FDA suspended the licences/registrations, citing violations of food-safety and hygiene requirements that could potentially compromise the safety of food being handled, stored or sold at the establishments.

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