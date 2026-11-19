Mumbai FDA Suspends Licences Of 6 Food Outlets, Including 5 Spice, QIN's, EVE & Chaayos, Over Alleged Food Safety Violations | File Pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licences of six food establishments in Mumbai, including popular outlets 5 Spice, QIN's, EVE and Chaayos, after inspections revealed serious hygiene and food safety violations, including live cockroaches and flies, unclean kitchen equipment, improper food storage and inadequate waste disposal.

The six establishments facing action are M/s Sanija Hotels Pvt Ltd (5 Spice and QIN's) at Bandra West; M/s Monarch Liberty World Wide Hospitality LLP (EVE) at Santacruz West; M/s Drogeria Sellers Pvt Ltd at Sassoon Dock, Colaba; M/s Annadata Cafe at Colaba; M/s Chaayos (a unit of Sunshine Teahouse Pvt Ltd) opposite Government Law College, Churchgate; and M/s Blink Commerce Pvt Ltd on Sir P M Road, Fort.

The suspension orders were issued with immediate effect on November 19 under Sections 26, 31 and 32 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Inspections Reveal Serious Food Safety Violations

During inspections, FDA officials found live cockroaches and flies, rusted and unhygienic tea-making equipment, and dustbins placed close to food preparation areas without segregation of wet and dry waste. Inspectors also found raw and cooked food, as well as vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, stored together.

Other violations included exposed electrical wiring, improperly calibrated freezers and the absence of medical fitness certificates and FoSTaC training records for food handlers. These lapses violate the hygiene and sanitation requirements prescribed under Schedule 4 of the Food Safety and Standards Regulations, 2011.

FDA Seizes Rs 2.06 Crore Stock

In a separate action in the Konkan division, the FDA seized food products worth Rs 2.06 crore from M/s DXP Ventures India Pvt Ltd in Bhiwandi after detecting alleged tampering with manufacturing dates, expiry dates and maximum retail prices (MRP) printed on imported food products.

During inspections conducted on November 18 and 19, officials allegedly found that the original manufacturing and expiry dates and MRPs were being erased using thinner chemicals and replaced with revised dates and prices through stamping and printing machinery. Thinner chemicals and date/MRP stamping equipment were also recovered from the premises.

The seized stock comprised 14 varieties of products, including sparkling water, energy drinks, soda, Saudi cocktail, premium soda water and A2 Bilona desi ghee. The total value of the seized products was ₹2,06,21,243.

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Further Investigation Into Food Safety Violations

The FDA has found prima facie violations of Sections 23, 26 and 27 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and further investigation is underway.

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said the government would continue taking stringent action against establishments found selling or storing expired or tampered food products. He said consumer health would not be compromised under any circumstances.

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