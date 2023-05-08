Mumbai: ED seizes assets of businessman named in Panama Papers from Worli

Enforcement Directorate | Representative Image

Back in 2016, drug lord Iqbal Mirchi, filmstar Amitabh Bacchan and even Gautam Adani's brother Vinod were named in the Panama Papers, among 500 Indians. When the Panama Papers exploded in the global news cycle, they made serious allegations about tax evasion via offshore entities against well known people across the world.

Now the Enforcement Directorate has seized immovable assets of Zavareh Soli Poonawalla, who was named in the Panama Papers.

The Pune-based businessman's properties were seized at Ceejay House in Mumbai's Worli locality, in connection to a probe in a case under the Foreign Exchange Management Act.

Assets seized by ED from Poonawalla and his family, are worth more than Rs 46 crore.