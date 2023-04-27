 Mumbai: Developers arrested for denying possession to 34 homebuyers, 10 years after they booked flats
The 34 flat owners had paid for houses in three projects called Olympia, Panorama and Spirit, more than a decade back in 2011.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 27, 2023, 09:54 PM IST
article-image

Buying a house is one of the most important milestones in life for over a billion Indians, and owning a house in a city like Mumbai or Delhi is a dream come true. About 20,000 Homebuyers waiting to move into their flats in Noida recently found some respite when Mumbai-based Suraksha Group got NCLT's nod to acquire the bankrupt Jaypee Infratech.

But now 34 people who bought flats in Mumbai's Mulund, have filed a complaint against city-based Nirmal Lifestyle, after being denied access to their homes.

Locked out despite paying

  • Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing has arrested developers Dharmesh and Rajeev Jain of Nirmal Lifestyle after they duped homebuyers.

  • The 34 flat owners had paid for houses in three projects called Olympia, Panorama and Spirit, more than a decade back in 2011.

  • But after not getting possession of their homes, they filed complaints against the Jains, who have been sent to police custody till May 3, 2023.

The Jains in deeper trouble

  • Apart from the FIR filed by these buyers, another one was filed in December last year by those who bought flats in other projects built by Nirmal.

  • Despite having housing complexes across Mumbai, the builders haven't been able to hand over possession because of financial trouble.

  • Its lenders, including the Bank of Baroda have also approached NCLT against Nirmal Developers, over unpaid dues worth hundreds of crores.

