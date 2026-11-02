Mumbai BMC Projects See Nearly ₹148 Crore Cost Escalation, Opposition Questions Flyover Expenses & Financial Accountability | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: Several proposals cleared by the BMC Standing Committee over the past few months have witnessed cumulative cost escalations of Rs 148 crore, with a majority involving flyover reconstruction projects. The steep rise in project costs has triggered sharp criticism from opposition parties, raising serious questions over the BMC's financial planning, transparency and accountability.

Cost Escalations After Administrative Rule

Nearly four years of administrative rule – the longest since the elected body's term ended on March 7, 2022 – came to an end in February 2026, following the civic election. Under the civic governance framework, every project proposal is required to be placed before the BMC's Standing Committee for approval. However, in recent months, the BMC administration has been bringing a series of proposals seeking approval for cost escalations in several infrastructure projects, with the cumulative increase touching nearly Rs 148 crore.

Opposition Questions Financial Accountability

However, the repeated cost escalations have raised concerns over project planning and financial accountability, with opposition parties questioning the burden on taxpayers. Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Shraddha Jadhav said, "Instead of merely approving proposals, the reasons behind project delays should be investigated. We have repeatedly demanded that these proposals be referred back for scrutiny, but the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena alliance has cleared them by majority."

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's group leader Yashwant Killedar alleged a pattern of contractors quoting 30–40% below estimated costs to bag projects and seeking hefty escalations a year later. "Such steep hikes warrant scrutiny, including a probe into a possible nexus between contractors and civic officials. Yet, despite our objections, the ruling parties continue to clear these proposals," he said.

Ruling Alliance Defends Project Approvals

Standing Committee chairman Prabhakar Shinde said, "The projects for which cost escalation proposals are being tabled were initiated during the administrator's tenure. These approvals are necessary to ensure their completion. Some of the projects are of bridges and of Ashray Yojana (construction of quarters for conservancy workers). During our tenure, we have curbed expenditure on administrative works undertaken without inviting tenders," the BJP leader said.

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A senior civic official maintained that some cost escalations were unavoidable due to delays caused by encroachments and other project-related hurdles. "Additional costs are approved only after their necessity is verified," the official said.

Project-Wise Cost Escalation Details

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