e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMumbai-based Suraksha to deliver relief for 20,000 homebuyers after NCLT's nod to takeover Jaypee Infra

Mumbai-based Suraksha to deliver relief for 20,000 homebuyers after NCLT's nod to takeover Jaypee Infra

Jaypee has been staying afloat on earnings from the Yamuna Expressway project and a healthcare business.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 07, 2023, 05:00 PM IST
article-image
Representative image | File Photo (ANI)

Bogged down by a Rs 23,000 crore debt, Jaypee Infratech had to undergo insolvency in 2017, and 20,000 homebuyers have been waiting for a resolution along with creditors. The troubled firm has also posted a loss of Rs 601 crore in the past quarter while the National Company Law Tribunal was considering bids for resolving its debt. Now the NCLT has given a nod to Mumbai-based Suraksha group to take over Jaypee Infra and deliver completed houses to homebuyers in Delhi and NCR.

Read Also
For 20,000 Jaypee home buyers, no end to suffering even after 12 years
article-image

Abandoned projects held thousands hostage

The commitment to wrap up work on abadoned projects in Noida and Greater Noida, was one of the key proposals made by Suraksha in its resolution plan. In the six years that took for the resolution to go through, Jaypee has been staying afloat on earnings from the Yamuna Expressway project and a healthcare business.

Read Also
Jaypee Infratech insolvency: NCLT to hear Suraksha group resolution plan on March 7, 9
article-image

Long wait for relief

After creditors and homebuyers had approved Suraksha's bid with a 98 per cent vote back in 2021, it took two years for the NCLT to deliver a verdict, after reserving the order in November 2022. The resolution will finally bring respite and optimism to 20,000 homebuyers who had invested hard earnend money into the flats promised by Jaypee Infra.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PVR Cinemas crosses 100 screen milestone in Chennai

PVR Cinemas crosses 100 screen milestone in Chennai

How to Succeed in Forex Prop Firms - Traders Union

How to Succeed in Forex Prop Firms - Traders Union

Dr Reddy's Lab recalls over 4,000 bottles of generic drug in US

Dr Reddy's Lab recalls over 4,000 bottles of generic drug in US

REC appoints Narayanan Tirupathy as independent director

REC appoints Narayanan Tirupathy as independent director

Hyundai partners with ITC to enhance rural reach

Hyundai partners with ITC to enhance rural reach