 Mumbai-Based Garuda Construction And Engineering Refiles DRHP For IPO To Fuel Expansion Plans
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMumbai-Based Garuda Construction And Engineering Refiles DRHP For IPO To Fuel Expansion Plans

Mumbai-Based Garuda Construction And Engineering Refiles DRHP For IPO To Fuel Expansion Plans

The IPO has a face value of Rs 5, which comprises a fresh issue of up to 18.30 million equity shares and an offer for sale of up to 9.50 million equity shares by PKH Ventures.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Monday, May 27, 2024, 06:07 PM IST
article-image
IPO/ Representative Image | Freepik

The Mumbai-based Civil Construction and Engineering firm, Garuda Construction and engineering Limited has refiled its refiled its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) for its initial public offering (IPO). Prior to this move, the company had filed filed its DRHP in February 2024.

About the IPO Details

The IPO has a face value of Rs 5, which comprises a fresh issue of up to 18.30 million equity shares and an offer for sale of up to 9.50 million equity shares by PKH Ventures.

The offer is being made through the book-building process, with allocation set at 50 per cent for qualified institutional buyers, 15 per cent for non-institutional bidders, and 35 per cent for retail individual bidders.

Utilisation of the proceeds

The proceeds from the fresh issue, amounting to Rs 100 crore, will primarily fund the company's working capital requirements and general corporate purposes including unidentified inorganic acquisition.

Read Also
Officer's Choice Whiskey Maker, Allied Blenders & Distillers, Gets SEBI Approval For ₹1,500 Cr...
article-image

Current Projects

The company currently manages 6 residential projects, 2 commercial projects, 1 industrial project, and 1 infrastructure with an aggregate order book of Rs 1,408.27 crores, of which the completed projects order value is Rs 546.87 crores.

Financial Performance

For fiscal 2022–23, the company’s revenue from operations reported an increased by 108.63 per cent to Rs 160.69 crore from Rs 77.02 crore in fiscal 2021–22. Similarly, the profit after tax increased 117.20 per cent from Rs 18.78 crore in fiscal 2022 to Rs 40.79 crore in fiscal 2023. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SEBI Puts In Place SOP For Handling Of Commodity Exchange Outage, Extension Of Trading Hours

SEBI Puts In Place SOP For Handling Of Commodity Exchange Outage, Extension Of Trading Hours

Feeding The Needy: Dr. Praveen Chakravarthy And His Fight To Resolve Hunger

Feeding The Needy: Dr. Praveen Chakravarthy And His Fight To Resolve Hunger

Awfis Space Solutions IPO Subscribed 108.17 times; Check Here For More Details

Awfis Space Solutions IPO Subscribed 108.17 times; Check Here For More Details

Mumbai-Based Garuda Construction And Engineering Refiles DRHP For IPO To Fuel Expansion Plans

Mumbai-Based Garuda Construction And Engineering Refiles DRHP For IPO To Fuel Expansion Plans

Boost Your Harvest With Fule Pushpa (Fule 144): A Medium-Duration, High-Yielding Pigeon Pea Variety

Boost Your Harvest With Fule Pushpa (Fule 144): A Medium-Duration, High-Yielding Pigeon Pea Variety