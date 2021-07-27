Mumbai Angels Network exits from DoSelect, a data-driven skill assessment platform

Mumbai Angels Network, a startup investment platform for early-stage venture investments, has successfully exited DoSelect, a collaborative, data-driven skill assessment platform focussing on skilling and hiring.

The Bangalore-based company was recently acquired by InfoEdge, the internet company and the parent company of recruitment portal, Naukri.com. Mumbai Angels Network had invested in DoSelect along with 3one4 Capital, Aarin Capital, and Mohit Saxena, Co-Founder, InMobi, as a part of its seed funding round. This marks Mumbai Angels Network’s 13th exit/subsequent round for the current financial year

Speaking on the exit, Nandini Mansinghka, Co-Founder & CEO - Mumbai Angels Network said, “We are happy to announce that we have made a successful exit from DoSelect following its acquisition by InfoEdge. DoSelect has had a remarkable growth trajectory over the past few years and has redefined how companies hire candidates and reskill/upskill their employees, helping them hire top talent every time and upskill existing employees. We believe that InfoEdge will provide DoSelect with the required support and resources to grow further with deeper integration with InfoEdge’s services.”