Mumbai Angels Network exits from DoSelect, a data-driven skill assessment platform

Mumbai Angels Network, a startup investment platform for early-stage venture investments, has successfully exited DoSelect, a collaborative, data-driven skill assessment platform focussing on skilling and hiring.
The Bangalore-based company was recently acquired by InfoEdge, the internet company and the parent company of recruitment portal, Naukri.com. Mumbai Angels Network had invested in DoSelect along with 3one4 Capital, Aarin Capital, and Mohit Saxena, Co-Founder, InMobi, as a part of its seed funding round. This marks Mumbai Angels Network’s 13th exit/subsequent round for the current financial year
Speaking on the exit, Nandini Mansinghka, Co-Founder & CEO - Mumbai Angels Network said, “We are happy to announce that we have made a successful exit from DoSelect following its acquisition by InfoEdge. DoSelect has had a remarkable growth trajectory over the past few years and has redefined how companies hire candidates and reskill/upskill their employees, helping them hire top talent every time and upskill existing employees. We believe that InfoEdge will provide DoSelect with the required support and resources to grow further with deeper integration with InfoEdge’s services.”
Co-founded by Iliyas Shirol and Rohit Agrawal in 2015, DoSelect uses data-driven assessment intelligence in the recruitment lifecycle and has built a strong customer base of 150+ customers across enterprises, SMEs, and startups in various sectors. The company has also enabled its customers to make smart ‘people decisions’ by deploying innovative solutions in hiring, upskilling, deployment, onboarding, and employee engagement.
DoSelect’s acquisition by InfoEdge will further strengthen InfoEdge as a leader in the recruitment sector with a focus on tech-based, end-to-end hiring solutions. As part of the InfoEdge ecosystem that also comprises the country’s largest job seeker database, DoSelect will provide an intelligent decision engine to help organizations target relevant applications for various jobs more efficiently.
Started in 2006, Mumbai Angels Network is focused on new venture investing. Mumbai Angels today has a 160 strong portfolio across sectors and cities across India. Of the overall portfolio the platform has exited/ secured the next round of funding for 60 of them.