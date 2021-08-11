Mumbai Airport witnesses 59% hike in passenger traffic in July during weekends

Higher domestic flight capacity and ease of domestic travel restrictions have accelerated passenger traffic from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

Witnessing growth at an accelerated pace, CSMIA observed a spike in air traffic with passengers travelling during the weekend and registered an increase of approximately 59 percent in passenger traffic in July 2021 as compared to June 2021.

CSMIA has played host to a total of approximately 1.1 million passengers over 11,400 plus flights across domestic and international destinations in the month of July 2021. Among these passengers, CSMIA witnessed a capacity of approximately 0.5 million passengers over 4,000 plus flights only during the weekends, while June month observed 0.3 million passengers over 2,700 plus flights during the weekends.

The gradual opening of offices is complemented with an increase in the flight capacity, which has been the other factor for sequential growth from CSMIA. Weekends saw a majority of passengers travelling to Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad destinations from CSMIA in the domestic sector and Doha, Newark and Dubai destinations in the international sector.

While the passenger traffic is increasing aggressively, the majority of Indian states and international countries require a negative RT-PCR certificate. To make the passenger travel hassle-free, CSMIA has established over 30 counters of testing facilities at Terminal 2 for international and domestic passengers.

