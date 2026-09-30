Mukka Proteins' Aqua Marine Acquisition Delayed To January 2027

Mukka Proteins Limited |

Mumbai: Mukka Proteins Limited on Thursday announced a delay in its strategic acquisition of a 51 per cent stake in Aqua Marine, a partnership firm. The acquisition, valued at up to ₹15 crore, is now expected to be completed by 31 January 2027.

Acquisition Details

The company had initially announced the acquisition on 12 June 2026. Mukka Proteins intended to acquire the 51 per cent stake in Aqua Marine through capital contribution in one or more tranches.

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Revised Timeline

The acquisition was originally slated for completion by 30 September 2026. However, due to procedural issues, the revised completion date has been set for 31 January 2027, according to the exchange filing.

Company Statement

Mukka Proteins said it is taking all necessary steps to address the delays. The company expects the acquisition through capital contribution to be completed in due course.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.