Mukesh Choudhary takes over as Coal India Director, Marketing

CIL, state-owned, said on Monday that Mukesh Choudhary has taken over as its Director, Marketing, as per an exchange filing.

He assumed charge on December 23, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a statement.

SHRI. MUKESH CHOUDHARY: CIL’s New Marketing Chief

An Officer of Indian Ordnance Factory Services (IOFS) 1996 batch.

Prior to this, he was Deputy Director General, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence.

Choudhary succeeded B. Veera Reddy, CIL's Director (Technical), who had also served as Director (Marketing) since May of this year.

An officer of Indian Ordnance Factory Services (IOFS) 1996 batch, Choudhary is a mechanical engineering (honours) graduate. He also holds a Master of Financial Analysis (MFA) degree and an MBA degree.

Choudhary is well versed in the finer nuances of the country's coal demand supply chain and of CIL's marketing system on the back of his six-and-a-half years exposure as director, coal production and despatch, in the coal ministry.

His functions at the ministry included monitoring coal supplies, transport logistics and marketing policies.

He also served on the boards of six government-owned coal companies namely MCL, SECL, NLTPL, NCL, SCCL and CMDPI.

Choudhary's experience will help in tackling the challenging marketing issues at a time when CIL's coal supplies have peaked at record high levels, particularly for the major coal-consuming power sector, and coal demand is expected to shoot up due to increased electricity generation in the country.

CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of the domestic coal output.