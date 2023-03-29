 Mukesh Ambani's Reliance controls 70% stake in Sintex after receiving shares worth Rs 600 crore
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance controls 70% stake in Sintex after receiving shares worth Rs 600 crore

Mukesh Ambani's conglomerate is eyeing an increase in its textile production business after the acquisition of a 92-year-old firm.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 09:23 PM IST
Image: RIL (Representative)

According to a regulatory filing, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries has received shares worth Rs 600 crore and debentures worth Rs 900 crore, from Sintex as part of its acquisition.

As part of a resolution plan approved by the National Company Law Tribunal, Reliance now controls a 70 per cent stake in Sintex, and jointly owns it with Assets Care and Reconstruction Enterprises (ACRE).

