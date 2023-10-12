Mukesh Ambani Tops Forbes List Of India's Top 100 Richest In 2023

Mukesh Ambani | File Image

Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani has regained the first position on the Forbes list of India's 100 Richest 2023 with a net worth of $92 billion. Ambani overtakes Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani who has slipped to the second position.

The fall of Adani to the second position was majorly due to the steep fall in his wealth post the release of the Hindenburg report. Though he has recovered some of his net worth but after a substantial decline it was expected that he will lose the title of the Richest Indian that he held last year. Currently, Adani's net worth stands at $168 billion.

Third in the list by Forbes is Software tycoon Shiv Nadar with a net worth of $29.3 billion. The fourth position in the list is held by Savitri Jindal with a net worth of $24 billion, followed by Radhakishan Damani of Avenue Supermarts (Dmart) whose fortune fell to $23 billion form the earlier $27 billion.

The cumulative wealth of India's Top 100 richest individuals continued to stay steady at $799 billion for the year.

Hurun India Rich List 2023 was also released earlier this month that also revealed that Ambani had reclaimed the title of the Richest Indian.