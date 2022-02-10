Mukesh Ambani edges out Gautam Adani for Asia's richest tag

Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani have been edging each other to regain the richest Asian tag. A day after Adani had gained the top spot, Reliance Industries chief Ambani snatched the crown from Adani.

As per Bloomberg's global ranking of billionaires, Ambani is now at 10th spot with a total net worth of $89.2 billion, while Adani is now ranked 11.

Two days ago, Indian coal mining tycoon Gautam Adani became Asia's richest person thanks to a push into green energy that has boosted his fortune to $88.5bn, The Guardian reported.

Adani had overtaken fellow countryman Mukesh Ambani to enter the top 10 of the world's richest people, according to figures from Forbes and Bloomberg, after seeing his personal fortune rise by $12 billion in the past year.

Among the mega-rich whom Adani has leapfrogged to reach the world top 10 were Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, who slipped down the table several places last week after losing $ 30 billion of his personal fortune, the report said.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 02:38 PM IST